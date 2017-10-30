Stranger danger and scams at the pump: the latest cons to watch for

Recently, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) had reports of two different types of scams targeting Grand Valley residents. Both are easy to spot—if you know what to look for.

Look before you swipe

We’re all used to sticker shock when we see the price of gas, but the MCSO wants you to embrace the sticker, not fear it.

Security seals are found at most gas pumps. They indicate if the pump has been tampered with. If the seal is broken, don’t use it!

The MCSO recently investigated a scheme where credit card information was stolen by a device inserted into a gas pump. That information can be used to make fraudulent purchases before cardholders are even aware they’ve been compromised.

The next time you fill up your car, look for the sticker! If it’s broken, immediately report it to the gas station cashier.

Keep an eye on your credit and debit card statements for any unusual activity. If you see purchases you didn’t make, report it to your bank or credit card company right away.

Stranger danger at your door

As the weather gets cooler, you might hear a knock at your door. It could be someone offering to inspect your heater or winterize your home, or someone selling a product or wanting you to take a survey. Beware! Some of these people have good intentions. Others don’t.

If this person arrived unannounced, don’t let them in! It’s okay to take their card to learn more information, but don’t let a stranger into your home.

Criminals want to see what you have to steal and when you’re home. They may also try to take medicine from your bathroom cabinet.

The sheriff’s office has also been alerted to a scam where someone convinces you to let them work on your property because they are offering a one-time deal and happen to be in the neighborhood. They want to overcharge for poor work. It’s easy to say yes to a good deal, but you should never feel pressured to buy something on the spot.

Ask questions

Ask to see their business card or brochure. Someone working for a real company will have one.

Do they have a work truck with the same company information on it?

Do you recognize the name of the business? Sometimes scammers will change the name of a well-known business by just one word to get people to trust them.

Ask to see identification. Make them prove they are who they say, especially if they are conducting a survey.

Ask for information about the surveying organization. Later, call the company and ask if they really are doing a survey. If they are, great! You can take it over the phone. If not, you’re secure in the knowledge that you made a good decision and didn’t let a scammer into your home.