Holiday recipes from the BEACON staff

Golden Butter Cut-Out Cookies
Ingredients
1 cup butter
1/4 tsp. salt
3/4 cup sugar
1 egg
1 tsp. vanilla
1/2 tsp. almond extract
2 1/2 cups flour
Directions
Cream butter with salt until soft, blend in sugar 1/4 cup at a time until mixture is fluffy.
Beat in egg, vanilla, almond; stir in flour.
Refrigerate dough 30 minutes. Roll out to about 1/4 inch, then cut out your cookies.
Bake at 400° for 8 minutes, or just until the edges of the cookies start to turn golden brown.
Harvest Potatoes
Ingredients
32 oz. frozen hash brown potatoes, unthawed
1 can cream of chicken or mushroom soup
8 oz. of sour cream
8 oz. of shredded cheddar cheese
1⁄2 cup of melted margarine
1 1⁄2 tsp. salt
1 medium onion
Topping
2 cups corn flakes, crushed
1/4 cup margarine, melted
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a greased 13-inch by 9-inch casserole dish. Top with corn flakes mixture. Bake at 350° for 45 minutes. Serves 10.
Bacon-wrapped Asparagus Bundles
Ingredients
1 lb. asparagus
10 slices of bacon
1/2 tsp. garlic salt
1/4 cup melted butter 1/4 cup brown sugar
Directions
Take about 5 stalks of asparagus at a time and wrap them with bacon to form a bundle. Place the bundles in baking dish. Pour melted butter over the bundles, then sprinkle with the garlic salt and brown sugar. Bake at 400° for 20 minutes or until asparagus is tender and bacon is crisp.
Pecan Wild Rice Pilaf
Ingredients
4 cups chicken broth (you might not use it all)
1 cup wild rice, well-rinsed (a small box is about the right size)
1 3⁄4 cups rice pilaf
1 cup pecan halves
1 cup dried currants
1 bunch of scallions, thinly sliced
1/2 cup Italian parsley, chopped
1/2 cup fresh mint leaves, chopped
Grated zest of 2 oranges
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 tbsp. orange juice
Freshly ground black pepper
Directions
In separate pots, prepare the wild rice and pilaf according to the package directions, using as much of the chicken broth as needed. (The wild rice should take much longer than the pilaf.) Drain the excess liquid from the rice. Let both cool, then mix
in a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients, toss well, serve at room temperature. OPTIONAL: Add dried cranberries, golden raisins or dried cherries.
Kahlua Cake
Ingredients
1 package yellow cake mix
1 small box instant fudge pudding
4 eggs
1 cup water
1 cup oil
1/2 cup Kahlua® or coffee-flavored liqueur
Directions
Combine all ingredients and mix for 1 minute, scrape sides of bowl down, and mix for another minute. Pour batter into a greased and floured bundt pan. Bake at 350° for 38 minutes, let stand 10 minutes, then invert onto a rack.
Peanut Butter Corn Flake Cookies
Ingredients
12 oz. of peanut butter 1 cup corn syrup
1 cup sugar
4 cups corn flakes
Directions
Bring syrup and sugar mixture to a boil, stirring constantly. Remove from heat, add peanut butter, stir until smooth.
Add corn flakes. Mix until cereal is thoroughly coated.
Use spoon to drop cookies onto wax paper as soon as possible. Let cool for 20-30 minutes before enjoying.
