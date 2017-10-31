Memoir and legacy: writing for yourself and your loved ones

As we look back over a lifetime of events and decisions, we often feel a plethora of emotions, from joy and thankfulness to regret and sorrow. Life takes strange and convoluted turns, and where we end up may not be what we envisioned for ourselves in our younger days. To make sense of this, writing down key events may be the best way to tease out not only what we did, but who we became as a result. This is the heart of memoir.

What is a memoir?

There’s a difference between an autobiography, which is a chronological telling of events in a life, and memoir. Also called creative nonfiction, memoir opens up that life in a new and different way.

“Memoir is not just narrating my life,” said memoirist and teacher Rebecca Mullen, a member of the Western Colorado Writers’ Forum. “It’s making meaning of that life. It’s using the things of my life to tell about my belief.”

The term “memoir” comes from the French word for memory. The scope is narrowed to a single moment or a short period in which something happened that changed you. As you contrast this against the rest of your life, you find that this moment is important. By reflecting on it, you can come to terms with paths taken or not taken. You can forgive yourself, and perhaps ask forgiveness of others. In this sense, your memoir may be for someone else’s benefit.

Mullen lives her life constantly noticing and marking changes.

“I’m writing about my marriage right now. I’m noticing snow. At one time, snow signified being buried. Now I watch the snow fall and it’s quiet, peaceful,” she said. “I try to live my life, and then reflect. The power of memoir is in the fact that it’s the life we are telling ourselves.”

Writing your own memoir

When writing a memoir, either for yourself, your family, or a wider scope, it’s vital to remember that you’re writing for an audience. This is not a journal, and while it may be cathartic, neither is it therapy. You’re telling a story, albeit with purpose.

Essayist John Nizalowski recently wrote “Land of the Cinnamon Sun,” a series of personal stories that have a larger universal theme to which any reader can relate.

“I reach other people by finding in my experience what will be interesting to them, what will speak to them,” Nizalowski said. “When you write for yourself or your family in a private memoir, you are intrinsically interesting, simply by being who you are. The next step is deciding what should be written down—what might be significant to my children or grandchildren.”

It’s also critical to determine how honest you intend to be. A memoir is designed to allow people to know you. You must speak to your weaknesses as well as your strengths. While your intentions may have been honorable in every instance, as humans, everyone is bound to make mistakes. To own those mistakes is integral to portraying yourself as you truly are.

Richard Liversidge is writing stories from his youth for the sake of his children.

“I want them to know who I was then,” he said. “I’m coming to terms with my life choices. I feel peaceful and accepting of who I am, but I also want my children to know me as I know myself.”

A whitewashed memoir is worthless on all counts. The truth may hurt some feelings, but ultimately, your experiences belong to you. You may choose to change names or use other disguising techniques, but you must own your story and tell it honestly.

Perhaps the most critical factor of memoir is to keep a narrow focus. Remember that autobiography, while a worthy form of storytelling, is not your purpose here. Only include those experiences that speak to this moment on this topic. Writing a series of essays is perhaps the most

effective way to do this.

The glorious thing about memoir is that you don’t have to start at the beginning, and neither does your audience. You can start in the middle and jump around in time with careless disregard. Once the memoirist sloughs off the constraints of chronology, the story can delve into the deep and the meaningful.

Starting a memoir

It may be daunting to get started on such a project, but in the immortal words of Mary Poppins, “Once begun is half done.”

You may find that the words roll off the pen with ease once the door to memory is open.

The Mesa County Library offers classes on memoir, and several writers’ groups meet in the Grand Valley to offer encouragement and constructive criticism. For more information, contact the Western Colorado Writers’ Forum at www.westerncoloradowriters.org.