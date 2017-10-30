World War II memories: a glimpse of war from Sweden

By Karin M. Hayes

World War II in Europe lasted from September 1, 1939, to May 7, 1945.

I lived in a suburb of Stockholm, Sweden, and remember those years as being very cold. Since we couldn’t get enough anthracite coal from Germany, we had to burn newspapers to heat our apartments. Winter temperatures in our homes hovered around 60.8, so we wore two or three sweaters at a time.

Occasionally, schools closed for two to three weeks at a time due to lack of heat. Those closings were called “coal vacations.” We were kept busy with visits to castles, museums and other interesting places.

There were blackouts in Stockholm and in the suburbs. One summer, perhaps in 1941 or 1942, we had to return a week early from our summer vacation to learn to set up camp in case we needed to be evacuated from the city. We also had to go through a tent filled with tear gas and had to practice fixing litters.

Rationing supplies

Most everything was rationed, including leather shoes. Nylon stockings were not available—only silk ones, which were fairly easy to mend. When nylon stockings arrived in Stockholm after the war ended, they were available in only two stores, and people would line up around the block.

We were allowed two days of hot running water per month. The rest of the time, we had to heat the water we needed in pots on the stove.

Few automobiles were seen on our streets. Our family doctor was one of the few people allowed to use a car. There was a shortage of gasoline, so many cars were converted to run on “generator gas,” made with wood from our forests. The cars had a contraption on top of the hood or in a little wagon behind the car to hold the byproduct, which was smoky and smelly.

A limited diet

My mother had friends who owned a farm in the country outside Stockholm, so we had access to a ham once in awhile. If we had roast beef, it had to last for several meals. One tasty Swedish summer dish was lamb stew with lots of fresh dill.

We ate a lot of potatoes, which were grown in parks everywhere and were a mainstay in the Swedish diet. We also had fish, such as pike, smelt and trout. Milk was delivered to stores by horse and buggy.

Swedes are known for their love of coffee, and that was one of the things we missed the most. We had to use the same grounds over and over again in our coffee pots.

Memories, good and bad

Several memories stayed with me from that terrible time. During tragedies such as the invasion of Denmark and Norway, or when a Swedish U-boat disappeared in the Baltic with 33 men aboard, the radio would broadcast the news, followed by the second movement of Edvard Grieg’s piano concerto.

Interesting words came out of the war. For example, Vidkun Quisling was a Norwegian military officer and politician who headed the government. He collaborated with the Nazis and was executed after the war. Today the word “quisling” means traitor.

Some good memories came of those years, too. Part of the Baltic Sea froze, which made it easier for refugees from some of the Baltic states to flee to Sweden. Some of them spoke the languages we studied in school, such as English, French and German. They would visit our schools and give lectures, helping us learn these languages.

Sweden’s role

Sweden stayed neutral during the war, but we were concerned when Hitler’s armies invaded Holland, Denmark and Norway in the spring of 1940. Sections of our basements were made into bomb shelters. Ours looked like a dungeon.

My father, an organist who also built organs, offered to blow into extra pipes he had to warn people in our apartment complex to go down into the shelter in case of emergency.

Sweden has been criticized for helping the Germans cross the northern part of the country into Finland. Some say that Sweden was not really neutral. We managed, however, to get nearly all the Jews out of Denmark in one fell swoop by boating them over to our country. The Germans never discovered these operations.

We knitted knee warmers, helmet liners and sweaters for Finnish soldiers who fought against Russia. I unraveled old sweaters, washed the yarn and knit new sweaters for soldiers and Finnish children who came to Sweden to escape the war. The Russians never conquered the Finns.

It would have been interesting to learn more about what really went on during the war. The so-called “White Books,” four books on Sweden’s policy during World War II, were not published until many years after the war. But many people wanted to forget about the horrible things that happened during the war and never read this publication.

To this day, I am thrifty and hate to be wasteful. The events of the war have stuck with me and have impacted the way I live today.