Veterans’ resources

November 3

November 11

The All Services Ball honors military, law enforcement and first responders. Doors to the Two Rivers Convention Center open at 5 p.m. for VIPs and 6 p.m. for general admission. The keynote speaker is retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Travis Mills. Admission is $50. VIP tickets are $75 and include a meet and greet with Mills. Call Colorado Mesa University’s Student Veterans Association at 248-1739 or visit www.supportingcmu.org/2017-all-services-ball Observe Veterans Day at 11 a.m. at Fruita’s Vietnam War Memorial Park. To learn more, contact joanne.iglesias@state.co.us Enjoy a salute to veterans, a national veterans art exhibit, storytelling, concerts, a variety show, a silent auction and more! This free event starts at 1 p.m. at the Avalon Theatre. Following the extravaganza, the art exhibition will be displayed for a month at the Veterans Art Center, 307 S. 12th St.The Veterans Committee of the Western Slope’s annual, free Veterans Day parade starts at 2 p.m. on Main Street. To join the parade, assemble at the Lowell School Building parking lot at 12:30 p.m. For a parade float application, email gregmerschel7@gmail.com or call 208-5620.