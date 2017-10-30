Veterans’ resources

Veterans organizations
American Legion, Post 200: 462-3623
American Legion, Post 2006, Fruita: 640-7971
American Legion, Post 50, Palisade: 623-0146
Commemorative Air Force, Rocky Mountain Wing: 256-0693
Disabled American Veterans: 303-914-5570
Fleet Reserve Association, Colorado West Branch 244: 434-0868
Grand Valley Combined Honor Guard: 234-0980
Help Hospitalized Veterans: 424-0499
Medical Foster Care (VA Hospital): 263-2854
Mesa County Veterans’ Services: 248-2733
Military Officers Association of America: 773-4573
Operation Interdependence: 523-4217
TrailSong (support dogs for veterans): 462-6661
VA Benefits: 800-827-1000
VA Caregiver Support: 855-260-3274
VA Medical Center: 242-0731
Vet Center: 245-4156
Veterans Art Center, Operation Revamp, Inc.: 462-3126
Veterans Committee of the Western Slope: 589-6238
Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1247: 242-9940
Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 3981: 778-8242
Western Slope Patriot Guard Riders: 250-1174
American Legion, Post 73: 249-0891
Delta County Veterans Services: 874-2082
Montrose County Veterans Services: 249-2115
VA Montrose Clinic: 249-7791
VA Medical Center: 242-0731
Vocational Rehabilitation: 249-4468
Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans: 765-2210
Veterans Day events
November 3All Services Ball
The All Services Ball honors military, law enforcement and first responders. Doors to the Two Rivers Convention Center open at 5 p.m. for VIPs and 6 p.m. for general admission. The keynote speaker is retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Travis Mills. Admission is $50. VIP tickets are $75 and include a meet and greet with Mills. Call Colorado Mesa University’s Student Veterans Association at 248-1739 or visit www.supportingcmu.org/2017-all-services-ball.
November 11Veterans Day ceremony
Observe Veterans Day at 11 a.m. at Fruita’s Vietnam War Memorial Park. To learn more, contact joanne.iglesias@state.co.us.
Veterans Art & Music Extravaganza
Enjoy a salute to veterans, a national veterans art exhibit, storytelling, concerts, a variety show, a silent auction and more! This free event starts at 1 p.m. at the Avalon Theatre. Following the extravaganza, the art exhibition will be displayed for a month at the Veterans Art Center, 307 S. 12th St.
Veterans Day parade
The Veterans Committee of the Western Slope’s annual, free Veterans Day parade starts at 2 p.m. on Main Street. To join the parade, assemble at the Lowell School Building parking lot at 12:30 p.m. For a parade float application, email gregmerschel7@gmail.com or call 208-5620.
November 9Veterans Day celebration
Centennial Middle School will celebrate Veterans Day at 9 a.m. with a variety of presentations and a keynote speaker. Visitors are welcome to attend.
November 11Flagpole dedication
Join the Montrose Recreation District at 10 a.m. to dedicate the rec center’s recently installed flagpole to veterans and active duty military.
5K race
At 11 a.m., run in a 5K race that starts and ends at the Montrose Rec Center. This event is co-sponsored and organized by the San Juan Runners and the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans. For more information, call 249-7705.
Free entrance to National Parks
In honor of Veterans Day, the National Park Service waives fees for the public to enter National Parks, including the Colorado National Monument.
Free entrance to Colorado State Parks
Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers all military men and women free admission to Colorado’s State Parks on Veterans Day. To obtain free admission, veterans, active duty military personnel and their families must show a valid active ID, discharge papers, DD214, reserve or retired military ID card, or an ID card from a Veterans Administration, Veterans of Foreign Wars or the American Legion. The ID should be presented at the parking gate. All other passengers in the vehicle will be admitted for free.
Veterans Day freebies and discounts
Many local retailers and restaurants offer discounts and free items on Veterans Day. View a regularly updated list of these businesses at www.military.com/veterans-day/veterans-day-military-discounts.html. Don’t forget to bring a form of military ID with you!
