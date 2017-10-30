Veterans’ resources

November 9 Veterans Day celebration

Centennial Middle School will celebrate Veterans Day at 9 a.m. with a variety of presentations and a keynote speaker. Visitors are welcome to attend.



November 11 Flagpole dedication

Join the Montrose Recreation District at 10 a.m. to dedicate the rec center’s recently installed flagpole to veterans and active duty military.



5K race

At 11 a.m., run in a 5K race that starts and ends at the Montrose Rec Center. This event is co-sponsored and organized by the San Juan Runners and the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans. For more information, call 249-7705.