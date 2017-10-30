Seizing the opportunity to serve

November 11 has special significance to Olathe’s Norman Shetley. It marks the anniversary of the end of World War II—a day he still prefers to call Armistice Day. November 11, 2017, is also his 93rd birthday.

After graduating from Olathe High School in 1943, Shetley was headed to Western State College in Gunnison. That was his intention, anyway. In July of that year, he was drafted into the U.S. Army.

“It wasn’t as though I wanted to go—nobody did—but I didn’t look at it as being that I was forced to go. I had to go,” Shetley said. “I looked at it as an opportunity.”

His first opportunity arose at boot camp at Camp Fannin, near Tyler, Texas.

“We had to crawl under barb wire on our bellies, and they shot live machine guns over our heads,” Shetley said. “They told us it was 18 inches above us, but I never wanted to actually measure it.”

He was assigned to the 14th Armored Division, which left for Europe in October 1944. The journey there took 15 days. They landed in Marseille, France, and were soon within sight of the front lines.

Shetley was a wireman. His duties included running wire for communication between the various placements. He traveled on foot or by jeep, stringing wire so forward observers and command personnel could plan battles.

At one point, Shetley’s unit was in the field for five straight months without a shower.

“Oh, we washed and shaved, using our helmets to hold water, but we were pretty scraggly,” he said.

When they finally had access to showers, each man was limited to five minutes to wash off five months of grit.

Shetley spent the rest of the war with the 14th. After the war ended in Europe, he was assigned another unit that was supposed to head for Japan, but it never left.

After leaving the Army, Shetley joined his wife teaching at the Fairview School, west of Olathe, from 1946-1948, then he finally went on to Western State College.

After graduation, he taught fifth graders in Delta for seven years, then went to work for the Colorado Department of Employment. He retired from there after 23 years.





Shetley still lives on his family’s farm. He’s an avid supporter of Operation Sweet Tooth, an organization that ships care packages to military serving overseas.

Looking back on the war, he said he was lucky.

“I had a lieutenant [who] took me under his wing and looked out for me. I got to see a lot of things, and I even got the Bronze Star,” he said. “That was quite an honor.”