KAFM brings classics to the big screen

Betty Ries loves movies. Namely, classic movies. She’s been a self-described “mega movie fan” since she was a teen.

Ries has found herself dissecting classic films with her coworkers at community radio station KAFM. She decided it was time to share that love with her community.

“Some people might know these classic movies from TV, but they don’t get to see them on a big screen, with an audience, in a large room,” said Ries, KAFM’s operations manager.

Ries and KAFM kicked off Reeltime @ the Radio Room, a monthly classic film series, in September.

“We were looking for a good cross section of pre-1960 classic movies to show and tried to get movies that made sense to play in the month we run them,” said Ries.

For the inaugural event, she chose to show “The Thin Man,” a 1934 classic comedy and mystery film starring William Powell and Myrna Loy.

“This is a good introduction to classic films from various genres,” she said.

In December, the series will show “From Here to Eternity” in honor of Pearl Harbor Day.

“There is not a bad seat in the house,” Ries said.

The Radio Room, located at 1310 Ute Ave. in Grand Junction, seats 85 people in comfortable, theater-style seating with superb sound.

“At KAFM, we try to find as many things as possible to support arts and culture in the community,” Ries said. “We thought this classic film series would be a good fit.”

The KAFM film series runs on the first Tuesday of each month through next August. Showtime is 7 p.m., and admission is $5, which includes free popcorn. Additional concessions are available, including soda, candy, beer and wine. All proceeds support operations of KAFM, a nonprofit organization supported by listeners throughout the community.

Reeltime @ The Radio Room movie schedule KAFM shares some of the cinema’s greatest treasures at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month in the Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave. in Grand Junction. Buy tickets at www.kafmradio.org. UPCOMING SHOWINGS ARE:

November 7 – The Ox-Bow Incident (1943)

December 5 – From Here to Eternity (1953)

January 2 – Swing Time (1936)

February 6 – No Way Out (1950)

March 6 – Mildred Pierce (1945)

April 3 – Laura (1944)

May 1 – The Lady Eve (1941)

June 5 – Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)