Gerald Muzzy: Been there, done that

If any World War II naval veterans can say, “I’ve been there and done that,” Montrose resident Gerald Muzzy, 94, is one of them.

In 1938, at age 15, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

Underage enlistment prior to and during World War II was not prevalent, but it wasn’t uncommon. Muzzy only needed an affidavit signed by a reputable person attesting to his age.

“My uncle was a chief in the Navy and he signed for me,” Muzzy said. “I had my high school diploma, so nobody questioned me.”

After boot camp, he was assigned to an aircraft carrier. His first deployment sent him into the North Atlantic and to Murmansk, in northwest Russia.

Throughout his time in the military, Muzzy literally saw the world, from the North Atlantic to the South Pacific.

“I was in England when the first bombs fell on London and in Pearl Harbor in February of 1942,” he said. “Some of the oil was still smoking from the attack of December 7, 1941.”

He marched in the coronation parade when Queen Elizabeth II took the throne.

He made friends around the world, including a family in southwest Australia. He often used his leave time to work on their farm.

“The first time I was there, I woke up in the morning to find my uni form gone from the room and a pair of bib coveralls there for my use,” he said. “They were family to me.”

He enjoyed his years in the Navy and wanted to stay in longer, but post-war cutbacks caught up with him. After 18 years of service on aircraft carriers, including the USS Antietam, the USS Saratoga and the USS Hornet, Muzzy left at the rank of chief aviation boatswain’s mate.

Some of his fondest memories are from the Antietam, the first true angle-deck aircraft carrier in the American fleet.

After leaving the Navy, Muzzy went to work as a machinist at The Boston Globe. He later took on a similar position at The Denver Post and worked there until he moved to the Western Slope.

Until recently, Muzzy was an active golfer and bowler. He has the rings to show off his athletic accomplishments and nearly a century of memories to prove his others.