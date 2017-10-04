Library levy would lighten load

Imagine your local library was open every day of the week. Imagine it had all the materials you need, when you need them. Imagine its Bookmobile was a regular presence in the area.

Voting yes on a proposed increase to the Montrose Regional Library District (MRLD) mill levy would turn those fantasies into reality.

The library’s mill levy—a tax rate used to fund local services—is the primary funding mechanism for programs and operations. Raising the levy from 3 to 3.85 will add approximately $450,000 to the MRLD’s annual budget, enabling it to provide vital community resources.

The levy has not been raised since the 2007 recession, which hit the library hard.

“The 2007 economic downturn dramatically affected our ability to operate the library to it fullest and

its most useful potential,” said Emily Schneider, president of the MRLD Board of Trustees and co-coordinator of the Library Election Committee. “TABOR and Gallagher regulations have stagnated revenues the MRLD receives from property taxes. Yet every year we’ve managed to balance our budget and maintain our required reserves.”

In the past 10 years, the library has cut one-third of its staff, one-third of its materials budget, 70 percent of its Bookmobile services, maintenance and groundskeeping projects and its hours of operation to five days a week.

“The Bookmobile… serves as Olathe’s Branch Library, yet due to budget restraints [it] can only go to Olathe a couple times a month. And senior living centers have been eliminated entirely from the Bookmobile schedule,” said Caroline Evans, a retired elementary school teacher who serves as MRLD trustee and co-coordinates the Library Election Committee. “This is just one of the many improvements we need to make to our library to remain viable to this community.”

The increase comes with a 10-year sunset provision and equates to a $6.12 increase a year per $100,000 of residential valuation. Commercial properties will see an annual increase of less than $25 for every $100,000 of valuation.

It’s a small price to pay for a full-service library that could begin to resume all operations in January.

“There’s so much more we can do with our library if the community votes ‘yes’ to the nominal mill levy increase in their ballot this fall,” Schneider said.

Mail-in ballots will be distributed in mid-October, said Casey Corrigan Reichmann, who handles the campaign’s public relations. Early voting represents the best opportunity for the increase to pass. She urged voters not to be complacent in this year’s election.

Election Day is November 7.

To learn more about the proposed mill levy increase, visit www.imagineyourlibrary.org.

Want more stories like this? Sign up for our Montrose-Delta newsletter