Holiday events calendar

November 17

Holiday tree lighting

Downtown Grand Junction officially kicks off the holiday season with its fun lighting ceremony. Santa will make an appearance while live Christmas favorites are performed. This free event runs from 5-7 p.m. on Main Street.



November 23

Turkey Trot 5K

This 5K run starts and ends at the Two Rivers Convention Center at 9:30 a.m. Early registration is $25; proceeds support the Grand Junction Fire Fighters Foundation. Visit www.gjfffoundation.com for more information.



November 25-26

Holiday craft show

The Two Rivers Convention Center’s annual holiday craft show features more than 70 vendors to help you get a jump on holiday shopping. The event runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. Admission is $5 at the door. Call 263-5700 for more information.



December 1-2

Olde Fashioned Christmas

Experience a traditional Christmas celebration on Friday evening and Saturday in downtown Palisade. The weekend is packed with parades, cookies, music, Santa, free photos, crafts and more! For the full schedule of events, call 464-7458 or www.palisadecoc.com.



December 2

Lavender Christmas craft fair

Visit Redlands Middle School from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for a free craft fair featuring a variety of vendors selling handcrafted lavender items, plus other unique arts and crafts.



Grand Junction Parade of Lights

The centerpiece of the holidays in downtown Grand Junction, the Parade of Lights features more than 100 floats that light up the night on seven blocks of Main Street. The parade starts at approximately 5 p.m. No parking will be allowed on Main Street between Third and Seventh streets after 3 p.m. on Saturday. Main Street from Seventh to Ninth Streets will be reserved for handicap parking only.



December 4

Rocky Mountain Christmas

John Denver's special Christmas music comes to life through Jim Curry at Grand Junction High School thanks to Community Concerts of the Grand Valley. Admission is $25 per adult. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.



December 5

Holiday choral concert

Join Colorado Mesa University for its annual Holiday Choral Concert at Love Recital Hall on the CMU campus. Tickets are $10 for seniors and available at www.coloradomesa.edu/mosstickets. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.



December 7

Holiday Light Tour for 50+

Get in the holiday spirit and enjoy the hidden gems of Grand Junction's best light displays. Enjoy hot chocolate and goodies before you go. Meet at Lincoln Park Barn at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $7. Register at http://bit.ly/2xKi1r2. (This event always fills early.)



December 9

Holiday concert

The vocal band Face comes to the Avalon Theatre to ring in the holiday season. Join a festive evening of your favorite holiday and rock n’ roll tunes. The show starts at 7 p.m.; tickets start at $13. Visit www.facevocalband.com to learn more.



Fruita Hometown Christmas and Parade of Lights

Enjoy shopping and activities at an arts and crafts fair at the Fruita Community Center from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and stick around for the Parade of lights at dusk. Call 858-0360 for more information.



December 9-10

“The Nutcracker”

The Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra presents a holiday celebration to share! This production at Grand Junction High School features dancers from Colorado Mesa University, local dance companies and two world-class dancers in the roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her cavalier. Performances are at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.



December 11

Moscow Ballet presents “The Nutcracker”

Celebrate Christmas at the 25th Anniversary Tour of Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker,” an over-the-top production with world class artists. This performance comes to the Avalon Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $28. To purchase, visit www.monumentalevents.com.



December 16

Santa Cause 5K

Come out for a 5K run or walk in the spirit of the season. Grand Junction Parks and Recreation is teaming up with Kiwanis to benefit Grand Valley kids. The first 300 registered participants will receive a Santa suit to wear during the race. What a sight it will be as a wave of Santas take off down the trail at Las Colonias Park. Early registration is $30. Register online at http://bit.ly/2gLbW8e or at the Confluence shelter at 9 a.m. for $40.



Christmas Jubilee

At the Bar D Wranglers Christmas Jubilee, families can enjoy a wholesome evening of Old West Cowboy Christmas songs, jokes, stories and fun. Tickets are $19 for adults. The show starts at 7 p.m. at Two Rivers Convention Center.



December 17

“The Nutcracker” in cinemas

Direct from Moscow, “The Nutcracker” is performed by the Bolshoi Ballet at Regal Canyon View Theater at 12:55 p.m. Call 248-3558.



December 31

Torchlight parade and fireworks

Watch the New Year's Eve event of the year at Powderhorn Mountain Resort at 6 p.m. Skiers and riders head down the slope with lights and torches to illuminate the mountain like never before. Plus, live music, fireworks and more! Call 268-5700 to learn more.