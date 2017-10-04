Get ready for the new Medicare Beneficiary Identifier cards

Beginning in April 2018, new Medicare Beneficiary Identifier (MBI) cards will no longer contain Social Security numbers in an effort to combat fraud and illegal use. Issuance will not change the benefits a Medicare beneficiary receives.

In some areas of the country, scam artists are already calling people, posing as Medicare representatives and telling them that new cards are being issued. They state that in order to continue receiving benefits, the agency must “verify” or “update” identifying information, including your Medicare number, birth date and, in some cases, even financial accounts. This is not true!

What you need to know

In April 2018, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid will mail new MBI cards to all people with Medicare benefits

Medicare will not phone you asking you for personal information. Nor does Medicare email or visit your home unannounced.

If you get a suspicious phone call, simply say, “I don’t give out personal information over the phone” and hang up. Report your experience at 1-877-272-8720 or go to www.stopmedicarefraud.org.