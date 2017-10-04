Beginning in April 2018, new Medicare Beneficiary Identifier (MBI) cards will no longer contain Social Security numbers in an effort to combat fraud and illegal use. Issuance will not change the benefits a Medicare beneficiary receives.
In some areas of the country, scam artists are already calling people, posing as Medicare representatives and telling them that new cards are being issued. They state that in order to continue receiving benefits, the agency must “verify” or “update” identifying information, including your Medicare number, birth date and, in some cases, even financial accounts. This is not true!
What you need to know
- In April 2018, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid will mail new MBI cards to all people with Medicare benefits
- Medicare will not phone you asking you for personal information. Nor does Medicare email or visit your home unannounced.
- If you get a suspicious phone call, simply say, “I don’t give out personal information over the phone” and hang up. Report your experience at 1-877-272-8720 or go to www.stopmedicarefraud.org.
BEACON Senior News
BEACON Senior News is the Western Slope's #1 newspaper for area seniors and baby boomers.
Latest posts by BEACON Senior News (see all)
- Get ready for the new Medicare Beneficiary Identifier cards - October 4, 2017
- A big BEACON thank you! - October 4, 2017
- 2017 Western Colorado Senior Games Results - October 4, 2017
Leave a Reply