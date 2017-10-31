Local veterans honored with peace medals

Sgt. Chris Hayden and Lt. Col. Robert O’Rourke, through their unselfish dedication, have changed the lives of many of their fellow veterans, inspiring them with new hope and courage.

In October, the two men were awarded Peace and Humanitarian Medals honoring their outstanding service to veterans by the Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas (WCFH) at the organization’s annual Peace Dinner in Montrose.

“It takes courage and strength to overcome personal difficulties and make a difference in people’s lives. These two veterans deserve to be recognized as true humanitarians,” WCFH President Val Burnell said.

Raising awareness

Sgt. Chris Hayden, of Montrose, was unable to accept his medal in person—he was recovering from surgery to alleviate pain from old war wounds.

Hayden served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in high school and enlisted the day after graduation in 1963. By 1965, he had completed aviation training and was assigned to the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. He became a crew chief and gunner with UH-34D helicopters. He served 26 months just south of the Vietnamese Demilitarized Zone, was shot down and returned to the U.S.

He went back to Vietnam, serving in the Marble Mountains in Da Nang, and was promoted to sergeant. While flying into Laos searching for hidden prisoner of war sites, Hayden’s helicopter was shot down. Only he and one other crew member survived.

They were captured and suffered months of atrocities in a POW camp. Hayden was eventually rescued and returned to Great Lakes Naval Hospital in the U.S. His fellow crew member did not make it. Hayden was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for his service.

The post-war years were difficult for most Vietnam veterans, who suffered emotional and mental trauma then returned home and were not treated with respect. They weren’t offered the help they desperately needed.

Like many veterans, Hayden suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and substance abuse. He even attempted suicide.

By 1984, he was ready to do something to raise awareness about the plight of Vietnam veterans. He began the Run for Life, a cross-country run from California’s Norton Air Force Base to Washington, DC. It took him four months to run 3,000 miles.

“The years after Vietnam, I was living a different kind of war—the war of trying to forget,” he told The Washington Post after his successful run. “I’m not a hero and I’m not a martyr. I just want to see America come together and understand what the American veteran experienced in that war.”

The run ended at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where he was welcomed by a high school marching band, a Marine honor guard and approximately 200 supporters. He wanted his effort to encourage veterans to replace the trauma of the past with goals for the future.

After the run, Hayden was a distinguished guest at the National Veterans of Foreign Wars convention in Washington. He spoke at events around the country, began working with the Wounded Warrior project and started writing a book.

“Run for Life” was published in 2004. Hayden followed it with two more: “An American Veteran’s Journey” and “Spirit Journey.”

Hayden continues to help veterans apply for assistance and disability, spending most of his time visiting VFW posts and helping vets rebuild their homes and their lives.

Adjusting to life back home

O’Rourke, of Ridgway, was honored for his work at the Colorado Outward Bound School. The international organization helps people, including vets, reclaim self-reliance through wilderness classes. Soldiers use the skills they acquired in military training to transition from life in the military to life at home

O’Rourke discovered Outward Bound when he was 17, but it was 30 years before he could take his first course—the Vietnam War intervened.

He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy as a 2nd Lt. in 1967, trained as an infantry officer and went to Vietnam in 1968 as a rifle platoon leader with the 1st Marine Division, 27th Marine Regiment.

He led 45 Marines in infantry combat in the Hue Phu Bai and An Hoa base areas against North Vietnamese and Viet forces. He was wounded twice and received two Purple Hearts and other decorations for combat actions, including the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star and the Navy and Marine Commendation Medal.

O’Rourke graduated from the Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor Program, better known as TOPGUN, then became an air combat tactics instructor for the Marines before retiring from military life. He went on to graduate from Harvard Business School and enjoy a career in the aerospace industry.

When he finally returned to Outward Bound, O’Rourke was so moved by his own experience with the program that he became a youth instructor, then joined the veterans program, leading wilderness adventures for returning Iraq and Afghanistan combat veterans.

“The values we teach our students at Outward Bound reawaken in me the values that I learned early in life at the U.S. Naval Academy, as a Marine Corps officer, and that stood by me as a rifle platoon leader in combat in Vietnam,” he said.

In addition to his work with the program, O’Rourke is a Montrose Civil Air Patrol search and rescue pilot, instructor pilot and aerospace education officer.

For more information about Colorado Outward Bound School, call 720-381-6589 or visit www.cobs.org.

To learn more about the Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas, visit www.westerncoloradofriends.wordpress.com or call 275-3671.