Gray Gourmet in a pickle: County can’t stomach meal service

Mesa County’s elderly population depends on Gray Gourmet, a program that has prepared and delivered nutritious meals to seniors for decades. Talk to anyone involved and all you’ll find is enthusiasm for the service. Unfortunately, the program is in danger of being kicked out of the building that was built specifically for it, and that has housed the program for 35 years. The commercial kitchen at 551 Chipeta Ave. has been the sole tenant during that time, preparing dishes for Meals on Wheels and Gray Gourmet. The two programs deliver more than 119,000 meals a year to several distribution centers and homebound seniors. The center started in 1982 under the auspices of Mesa County, paid for by federal and state grants. In 1989, the county could no longer afford

to fund the operation and St. Mary’s Medical Center took over.

“Since that time, St. Mary’s has paid the soft costs, such as labor, benefits and minor maintenance, and the county has provided the building,” said St. Mary’s Marketing Director Teri Cavanaugh.

But last spring, the county decided to fill the space with a tenant that would pay fair market value to rent the building. St. Mary’s was put on notice that its lease would not be renewed when it expired in June. In a twist of fate, the prospective nonprofit that was going to rent the building reneged on its offer, leaving Gray Gourmet paying the market rental price—more than $3,300 a month, up from about $250 per year.

A safety net for seniors Amanda deBock, Gray Gourmet’s program manager, said the service is vital to the wellbeing of Mesa County’s elderly population. “Meals on Wheels offers daily checks on homebound seniors, and sometimes our volunteer drivers are the only people they see all day,” she said. “Our drivers become their friends, and if they notice unusual behaviors or circumstances, they can contact emergency personnel or family members.” One 90-year-old woman’s family went out of town for a week. After her lunch delivery, she fell and couldn’t get up. The drivers found her the next day and called for help. “If it hadn’t been for them, she would have died,” deBock said. “No one would have been there for a week.”