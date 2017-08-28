Gray Gourmet in a pickle: County can’t stomach meal service

Mesa County’s elderly population depends on Gray Gourmet, a program that has prepared and delivered nutritious meals to seniors for decades. Talk to anyone involved and all you’ll find is enthusiasm for the service. Unfortunately, the program is in danger of being kicked out of the building that was built specifically for it, and that has housed the program for 35 years.
The commercial kitchen at 551 Chipeta Ave. has been the sole tenant during that time, preparing dishes for Meals on Wheels and Gray Gourmet. The two programs deliver more than 119,000 meals a year to several distribution centers and homebound seniors.
The center started in 1982 under the auspices of Mesa County, paid for by federal and state grants. In 1989, the county could no longer afford
to fund the operation and St. Mary’s Medical Center took over.
“Since that time, St. Mary’s has paid the soft costs, such as labor, benefits and minor maintenance, and the county has provided the building,” said St. Mary’s Marketing Director Teri Cavanaugh.
But last spring, the county decided to fill the space with a tenant that would pay fair market value to rent the building. St. Mary’s was put on notice that its lease would not be renewed when it expired in June. In a twist of fate, the prospective nonprofit that was going to rent the building reneged on its offer, leaving Gray Gourmet paying the market rental price—more than $3,300 a month, up from about $250 per year.
A safety net for seniors
Amanda deBock, Gray Gourmet’s program manager, said the service is vital to the wellbeing of Mesa County’s elderly population.
“Meals on Wheels offers daily checks on homebound seniors, and sometimes our volunteer drivers are the only people they see all day,” she said. “Our drivers become their friends, and if they notice unusual behaviors or circumstances, they can contact emergency personnel or family members.”
One 90-year-old woman’s family went out of town for a week. After her lunch delivery, she fell and couldn’t get up. The drivers found her the next day and called for help.
“If it hadn’t been for them, she would have died,” deBock said. “No one would have been there for a week.”
The program is also mandated by law to report abuse or suspected abuse, another vital safety net for at-risk adults.
Gray Gourmet delivers bulk meals to distribution centers every weekday, including Ratekin Towers and the Grand Junction Senior Center. Volunteers dish up and serve the lunches.
Helen Wade, 74, and Carol Steed, 80, come to the senior center almost every day for lunch with their husbands. They donate money for the food, although it’s not required. The meal helps them meet their daily nutrition requirements.
“I don’t have to worry about it in the evening,” Wade said. “I can just have something light.”
The diners love the food, but say the social factor is just as important. Steed comes to “enjoy the fellowship.”
“If we didn’t have this, we’d have to start cooking again!” she said, laughing.
When their husbands can’t attend lunch, volunteers make plates for the women to take home.
Tony Huff, 64, comes every Friday for food and friends.
“I get tired of my own cooking,” he said, grinning. “If this program was to be discontinued, a lot of people wouldn’t come here to meet. The food is almost an added attraction.”
José Gallegos, 66, has ridden his bicycle to the center almost every day for two years, for both the food and the people.
“Without this program, I’d be lost,” he said. “Coming here gives me a purpose.”
Staying put and standing firm
Cavanaugh backs Gray Gourmet’s nutrition programs 100 percent.
“Gray Gourmet is a stable, reliable community asset,” she said. “We cannot—we should not—threaten the program in any way, and despite the fact that similar programs across the nation are operated by local governments, St. Mary’s is willing to take on the entire cost of the program.”
DeBock said that the program will continue to be funded, but that every dollar paid out for rent is money that can’t be spent on food and associated services.
St. Mary’s President Dr. Brian Davidson said the hospital has looked at other options, but only after the county refused to renew the lease.
“We offered to buy the building for a nominal amount, but not at market value” because construction was paid for by grants and private donations, he said. “The county said they aren’t interested. They want to use it as a revenue source.”
The logistics of moving the program to a different space are staggering. Due to numerous routes, 18 cars must have room to be loaded at the same time. Then there’s the kitchen space.
“It would be difficult to find another kitchen on short notice without substantial disruption to 500 meals a day,” Davidson said.
Since many of the volunteers are seniors, staff members are also concerned about how far they would have to walk to load the meals into cars.
“We would probably lose a lot of our volunteers,” Davidson said.
The program is almost self-sustaining, and Davidson stressed that St. Mary’s needs time to decide what to do.
“We are the glue that holds it together. We have to keep it going regardless of where it’s located,” he said.
So far, the county has not given Gray Gourmet a lease, so it continues on a month-to-month rental basis at market value. Davidson hopes that the county will accept St. Mary’s offer and give the program a long-term lease.
Thanks to the good Gray Gourmet has done for the community, many of its supporters hope the same.
