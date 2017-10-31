United Methodist Women’s Down Home Country Bazaar

For nearly 40 years, the United Methodist Women (UMW) of Montrose has hosted the Down Home Country Bazaar, launching the local holiday art and craft shows of the holiday season.

Artists, artisans, crafters and cooks have reserved more than 30 tables to showcase and sell their creations.

From felted hats and knitted scarves, stained glass and wooden bowl, and homemade jellies and jams, Baldridge Hall in Montrose United Methodist Church (MUMC) is filled from wall to wall. Additionally, holiday decorations and ornaments abound.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for creative people to make their wares available to the public,” said long-time volunteer Ruth Heath.

Fresh-baked goods and peanut brittle are available in the lobby, and a nutritious lunch will be served downstairs.

“People just love Granny’s Attic,” said Bonnie Lamb, another long-time volunteer. “It’s an eclectic collection of pre-owned treasures. We have it downstairs. There are no price tags, just a bucket to put donations in.”

Heath said there will be eight to 10 new vendors this year, giving regular attendees something exciting to look forward to.

These donations, plus a $7 fee for each vendor and 15 percent of sales, fund the charitable work of the UMW.

“We send money all over the world,” said Heath. “There are always a lot of significant missions which need financial support.”

Lamb said some of the money stays close to home, too.

“We’ve donated to local agencies, such as Sharing Ministries, and to the Methodist men’s group for some of their charitable activities,” Lamb said.

Shopping is streamlined. Buyers collect their treasures from each vendor’s table, then purchase them all at once at the checkout tables. No need to bring cash only—credit and debit card services will be available.

It’s a far cry from how the church’s bazaar used to be.

“Some of the bazaars in the past were more like farmers markets,” Heath reminisced. “We held them in the basement. I remember how popular the noodles my mother made were.”

This year’s bazaar will be held on November 11 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at MUMC, 19 S. Park Ave.