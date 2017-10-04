Eat, drink and be scary

No matter how old I get, I’m never too old for Halloween. I love dressing up in costume, and I always look forward to seeing what others come up with as well.

I usually spend the early hours of All Hallows Eve with family at the mall or trick-or-treat streets around town, watching kids parade around in costume, showing off their tiaras and vampire fangs and charming vendors into giving them candy. Sometimes I’ll go home and hand out candy to trick-or-treaters while I get ready—which can be a scarier sight than whatever terrifying costume I decide to wear that year.

I’ve barely given any thought to my Halloween plans this year, and that’s where the BEACON comes in. We’ve collected all kinds of upcoming events sure to scare up a good time for ghouls and boys of all ages. You can read all about them in this month’s BEACON.

Even if you decide to stay home this Halloween, make it a fun night in by inviting a friend over. It’s always nice to have someone help hand out candy to the variety of creatures that shows up at the door.











































Comic Con

You don’t have to wait until Halloween to get out your costume. Mesa County Libraries’ Comic Con brings thousands of fans, young and old, to Two Rivers Convention Center on October 7 to celebrate the world of comics and sci-fi.

Come dressed as a superhero, villain or alien from your favorite comic book, movie, book or TV show, and enjoy fan meetups, costume contests, panel discussions, seminars and more. The library has organized events and presentations by authors, artists, publishers and other experts, including Ian Doescher, author of the “William Shakespeare’s Star Wars” book series. Best of all, admission is free!

Medicare open enrollment begins

Do you have questions about Medicare? You’re not alone. Open enrollment begins on October 15, and RSVP’s Senior Health Insurance Project (SHIP) and the Colorado Gerontological Society have seminars and resources available to help you navigate the confusing world of government health insurance.

Read more about Medicare changes and where to get help, along with articles to help you make the most of your retirement years.

Help us honor our veterans

In November, we’ll honor local veterans with an issue that tells their stories. We know of a few good stories, and could use your help to find more. Do you know an unsung hero? Let us know by calling 243-8829 or emailing us at beacon@pendantpublishing.com.