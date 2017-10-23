Boomers & Beyond: Flu Clinics, Fall Day on the Farm, Caregivers Conference

Have you heard?
The latest episode of Boomers & Beyond, with Kevin VanGundy and Val Begalle, is available from KAFM.
In this episode, guests Katie Goddeyne, Heidi Dragoo, Matt Darling and Corrie Scotto discuss flu season, the upcoming Caregivers Conference and more! Listen by clicking the play button on the media player below!
