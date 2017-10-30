Weaving friendship for 40 years

The San Juan Weavers Guild celebrates its 40th anniversary with a show and sale on November 18 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Montrose Holiday Inn Express. This free, one-day event features demonstrations, exhibits and hands-on learning, as well as a huge selection of items for sale. To celebrate this year’s theme, “Then and Now,” weavers will show examples of early work and more recent creations. A second exhibit features the guild’s annual design challenge: Members exchanged postcards early in the year and used them to inspire creations. For more information, contact Bobbie Irwin at 249-2981 or irwin@rmi.net.

