Support local muralist Lee Bowerman

Lee Bowerman, a local muralist who has given back to the community for years and who was recently profiled in the BEACON, has suffered a serious stroke. To help him and his wife, Carol, with medical expenses, friends and supporters have set up a Go Fund Me account online to collect donations: www.gofundme.com/support-lee-and-carol-bowerman. Checks may also be mailed care of Dana Martindale, 278 32 1⁄2 Road, Grand Junction, 81503. Martindale is also available to pick up donations, and may be reached at 434-2559. For more information about Bowerman’s work, visit www.bowermanart.com.

