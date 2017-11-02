St. Mary’s offers world’s smallest pacemaker

St. Mary’s Medical Center now offers the Micra Transcatheter Pacing System, a new pacemaker that provides patients with advanced pacing technology at one-tenth the size of a traditional pacemaker. The first implantation at St. Mary’s took place in June and was performed by Dr. Richard Garmany, the only cardiologist implanting this type of pacemaker in western Colorado and eastern Utah. Unlike traditional pace- makers, Micra does not require wires, and can be placed through a vein in the leg without surgery. It’s small enough to be delivered through a catheter and implanted directly into the heart with small tines, providing a safe alternative to conventional pacemakers—all while being cosmetically invisible. The battery lasts 10-12 years, and is fully programmable from outside the body.

