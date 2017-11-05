Slam poetry troupe comes to Grand Junction

Five students from Western State Colorado University will be in town on November 11 for a day of eventful wordsmithing full of vigor and social commentary. Join a workshop at the Center for Independence from 3-5 p.m. that dives deep into the craft of slam poetry and its roots. Troupe members will guide attending poets through their creative development. At 6 p.m., enjoy a performance and slam poetry contest in room 213 of Colorado Mesa University’s University Center. Entrants are welcome, and pre-registration is appreciated. There is a three-minute limit, no props, appropriate language; contestants should have two to three poems ready in case they move to a higher tier. The contest will be emceed by Wordhorde with audience judges. There’s no contest entry fee, admission to the performance is $5 at the door. For more information or to preregister for the contest, email wcwritersforum@gmail.com.

