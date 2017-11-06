Local seniors get pampered

Eagle Ridge resident Jean Bratcher receives a manicure from Alexis Fontana and Angel Seltmann with the Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority at Colorado Mesa University.

Story and photos by Olivia VanGundy

In October, approximately 40 women from Colorado Mesa University’s Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority volunteered at Eagle Ridge of Grand Valley, a local nursing home. Sorority members had the pleasure of visiting with Eagle Ridge’s residents and pampering them with hand massages and manicures. This was a unique opportunity for the women to interact and learn from local seniors.

Alpha Sigma Alpha is dedicated to developing women of poise and purpose. The sorority promotes development through academic success, social involvement and philanthropic work.

Alpha Sigma Alpha is looking for volunteer opportunities in Mesa County. To submit your opportunity for consideration, email oliviarae.vangundy@gmail.com.

