Susie Webb, $1,000 gift certificate to City Market; Devon Fink, $500 cash; Dale Yeckley, Trager Barbecue; Troy Thompson, hunting knife; Kirk Huddleston, 50 caliber muzzle-loader; Kim Raff, quilt; Lori Bailey, framed photograph; Tom Castrigno, $200 cash; Chris Rocket, $100 gift certificate to Suds Bros.; Branbie Williams, $100 gift certificate to Suds Bros.; Roger Mahoney, $200 gift certificate; Ruth Burkhart, bicycle; Carry Pichlmier, $150 gift certificate to Kims Auto; Leigha Noveta, bicycle; Angela Nelson, wood art; Sherry Bochmen, $100 gift certificate to the Fruita Co-op; Kaitlynn Downer, framed photo; Gail Legate, framed photo. To collect, call 858-7766 or 260-9897.
BEACON Senior News
Latest posts by BEACON Senior News (see all)
- Fruita Fall Festival Lions Club raffle winners - November 6, 2017
- Cappella of Grand Junction celebrates grand opening - November 4, 2017
- Become a Master Gardener - November 3, 2017
Leave a Reply