Free Medicare Open Enrollment help

November 1, 2017

The RSVP Senior Health Insurance Assistance Project (SHIP) hosts a Medicare Open Enrollment walk-in event from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on November 3, 15 and 20. Please bring your Medicare card, prescription drug information and any other information that may be relevant. The event is first come, first served and will be held at Mesa County RSVP, Inc., in the lower level of US Bank, 422 White Ave.

BEACON Senior News is the Western Slope's #1 newspaper for area seniors and baby boomers.
