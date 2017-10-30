Cheers to 100 years!

Millie Phipps-Gobbo celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends on September 17 at the Bookcliff Country Club in Grand Junction. She attributes her longevity to great genes, a positive attitude and staying active.

Phipps-Gobbo was born on September 17, 1917, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. She married Ulindo “Ray” Gobbo on February 26, 1936, and they dedicated their life to raising four children and expanding the family business, later known as Gobbo Farms and Gobbo Land & Livestock.

Millie was an accomplished golfer and is the oldest living member of the Bookcliff Country Club. She has eight grandchildren, 12 great-grand-children, two great-great-grandchildren and is excited for the birth of two more in the coming months.

Happy birthday, Millie, from the BEACON! Thanks for inviting us to join you on your special day. We had a great time!