Cappella of Grand Junction celebrates grand opening

Cappella of Grand Junction, a new assisted living and memory support community, celebrated its grand opening with an open house on October 21. Staff conducted tours of the community during a fun event that included live music and even a bouncy castle. The senior living community, located at the corner of 26 1⁄2 Road and Horizon Drive, features 40 assisted living and 26 memory support apartment homes. It’s the result of a needs assessment survey that looked at aging trends in Mesa County and identified an immediate need for additional assisted living and memory support services in the region. Cappella will employ approximately 45 people, including nurses, physical therapists, senior caregivers, building maintenance, housekeeping, dining services and other support staff. For more information, visit www.cappellagrandjunction.com or call 840-8024.

Related