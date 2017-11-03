Become a Master Gardener

Colorado State University Tri-River Area Extension invites you apply for its Master Gardener Program. Apprentices receive approximately 66 hours of training by CSU Extension agents, local and regional specialists. Training takes place in Grand Junction. Classes are once a week, January through March, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Classes include information in botany, soils, irrigation, plant pathology, entomology, fruit growing, vegetable gardening, weed and pest management, xeriscape, native plants and more. Following the training, apprentices work a minimum of 50 volunteer hours through the Extension. The application deadline is November 30. For more information, contact Susan Honea at 244-1834.

